Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Down 22.4%

Shares of Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) dropped 22.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,286,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 378,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Oblong Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Get Oblong alerts:

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Oblong had a negative net margin of 255.30% and a negative return on equity of 54.82%. Analysts anticipate that Oblong, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.