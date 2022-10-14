Oak Family Advisors LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.19. 827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,765. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $174.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

