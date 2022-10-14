Oak Family Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

