Oak Family Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EWU stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 264,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,279. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58.

