Oak Family Advisors LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 3.9% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.61. 139,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362,140. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average is $135.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

