Oak Family Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,457 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for 1.6% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware Trading Up 0.3 %

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.22.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

