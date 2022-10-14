Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 492,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,876,700. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.74.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.