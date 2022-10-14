NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned approximately 0.16% of NV5 Global worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVEE traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.73. The company had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,650. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.58 and a 1 year high of $147.27.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $2,007,053.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,851,162.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,234,273 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

