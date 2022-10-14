Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRVFF remained flat at $0.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 309.13% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets.

