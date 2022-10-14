Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.35

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 14924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
