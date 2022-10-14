Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.35

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 14924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUV. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

