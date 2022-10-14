Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 70.5% in September

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the September 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NKG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,877. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $13.96.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKG. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $303,000. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 530.6% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 190,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 160,203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $182,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 250,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

