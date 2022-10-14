Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 70.5% in September

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the September 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NKG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,877. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $13.96.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.