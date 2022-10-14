NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Robert W. Baird

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.93.
NuVasive Trading Down 1.3 %
NuVasive stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64.
Institutional Trading of NuVasive
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 22.8% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 71,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NuVasive by 20.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 8.8% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in NuVasive by 102.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,741 shares during the last quarter.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
