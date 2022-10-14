NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Robert W. Baird

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.93.

NuVasive stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 22.8% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 71,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NuVasive by 20.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 8.8% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in NuVasive by 102.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,741 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

