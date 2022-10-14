Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.42. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

