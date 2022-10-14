Nucor (NUE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $6.45 per share for the quarter.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NUE opened at $124.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

