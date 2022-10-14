Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Novozymes A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $406.67.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.27 million. Research analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

