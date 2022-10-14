Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Lessened by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Shares of NVS opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

