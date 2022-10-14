Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $29,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 339,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,889,000 after buying an additional 62,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $501.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $515.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.11.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

