Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Lowered to 52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 70.00 to 52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.89. 281,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,903. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.