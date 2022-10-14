Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 1.0 %

NAT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 62,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,912. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $130,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 59.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,097 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $2,608,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.