Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

NDLS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 32,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $148,058.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 849,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 185,065 shares of company stock worth $840,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

