Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Invests $499,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 87,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 620,119 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MUI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 240,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.