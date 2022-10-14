Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Invests $4.04 Million in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned about 1.89% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.08. 57,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,277. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63.

