Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Increases Stock Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 84.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,872,000 after buying an additional 1,381,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,669,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 511,443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1,205.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 380,483 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,051,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6,002.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 260,461 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

BATS DIVO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.25. 407,349 shares of the stock were exchanged. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01.

