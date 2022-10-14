Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.0% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

ORCL traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $66.48. 38,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,890,039. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

