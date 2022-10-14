Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys 852 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $144.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,843. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.93 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

