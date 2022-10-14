Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys 1,937 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 3.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 60.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Amphenol by 13.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 41.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $69.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

