Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Price Target Cut to $6.70 by Analysts at Citigroup

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $14.30 to $6.70 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NIU opened at $3.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $27.81.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.56 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $124,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

