NiSource (NYSE:NI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.17

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 167041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

NiSource Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,592,000 after buying an additional 6,098,034 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 112,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 104,329 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,944,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

