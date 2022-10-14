NiSource (NYSE:NI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.17

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 167041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

NiSource Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,592,000 after buying an additional 6,098,034 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 112,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 104,329 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,944,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

