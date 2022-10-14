NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGL remained flat at $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,905. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $150,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 82.2% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,720,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,166 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

