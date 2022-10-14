NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NGL remained flat at $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,905. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.91.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
