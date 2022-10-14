NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

