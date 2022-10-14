NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $135,383,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $88,546,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 923,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,642. The company has a market cap of $143.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

