NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.94

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

NEXT Trading Up 9.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

