News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSAGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim boosted their price target on News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 63,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,314. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.27. News has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that News will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3,529.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.