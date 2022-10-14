News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim boosted their price target on News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 63,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,314. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.27. News has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.86.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that News will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3,529.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

