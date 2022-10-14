Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $41.34. 66,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,925,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Insider Activity

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Newmont by 21.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.