Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $2.21

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.14. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 1,257 shares traded.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 167,798 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

