New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
New Concept Energy Stock Up 13.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $1.59 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $6.25.
New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 87.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
