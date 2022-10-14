Neutrino USD (USDN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.66 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $666.74 million and $1.66 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.95 or 0.27677564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Neutrino USD has a current supply of 680,266,898.5042378 with 680,266,294.444135 in circulation. The last known price of Neutrino USD is 0.97995266 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,842,904.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neutrino.at/.”

