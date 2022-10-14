NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NETGEAR Stock Down 3.3 %

NTGR traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,247. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $570.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $139,513.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $139,513.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,243 shares of company stock worth $210,824. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NETGEAR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in NETGEAR by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,718,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after buying an additional 477,193 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,873,000 after buying an additional 47,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

