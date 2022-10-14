Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $223.24 and last traded at $223.04. Approximately 242,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,736,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.29.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

