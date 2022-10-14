Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $232.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.41.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

