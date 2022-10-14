Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Netflix Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $232.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

