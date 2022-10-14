Neo (NEO) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.75 or 0.00040357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $546.64 million and approximately $25.04 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Neo Profile
NEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Neo Coin Trading
