Neblio Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.24 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Neblio has a total market cap of $57.24 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00015833 BTC on major exchanges.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,604,703 coins and its circulating supply is 18,855,146 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

