Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NM. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE NM remained flat at $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. 41,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,542. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The shipping company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 240.27%. The company had revenue of $159.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navios Maritime will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 78.6% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

