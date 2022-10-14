Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navigator Stock Performance

NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,506. The firm has a market cap of $903.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 93.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 204,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 98,649 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 72,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 387,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 222,615 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

