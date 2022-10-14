Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Navient in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Navient to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 45,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

