National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.37

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.37 and traded as high as $33.97. National Bankshares shares last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 4,694 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

National Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. National Bankshares had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

