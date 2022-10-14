National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,479 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 244.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Progressive stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average of $117.26.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

