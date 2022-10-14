National Bank of Canada FI Sells 133,051 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,507 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 133,051 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $294.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.57 and a 200-day moving average of $387.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.74.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

