National Bank of Canada FI Sells 12,520 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.13% of Graco worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $60.97 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.54.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Graco’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

